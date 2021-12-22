Tulsa-based band Groucho releases UFO-related single, video

The Tulsa rock band Groucho is back with a new single and lyric video for “The Truth is out There (Bob Lazar).”

Said a news release about the single: Blending Groucho’s signature raw 90s guitar sound with the expansiveness of progressive rock, the latest track explores the theme of UFO cover-ups.

“How do you cram such a complex topic into a traditional three-minute song? You don’t. You really can’t,” writer, guitarist and lead singer Dustin Edward Howard said about the seven-minute track.

“Seeing more credible people acknowledge that the UFO phenomenon is real and watching it being talked about by world governments and in mainstream media made me realize it was time to write a song about it. It’s a topic I’m deeply passionate about. I’m glad to see that many people (like Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar) might finally be vindicated. (It’s) truly worth serious discussion and channeling that idea into a song called for something a little more epic.”

The new single became available midnight Dec. 23 and is available on all streaming platforms. The lyric video is available on YouTube.

A band bio said Groucho draws on its members’ shared love of 90s rock, stoner metal and guitar-heavy music, which is often blended with electric piano/synth and large vocals. Groucho’s lyrics tackle topics ranging from addiction and recovery to aliens and spirituality. The band’s raucous riffs and addictive melodies draw inspiration from bands like Queens of the Stone Age, Muse, Smashing Pumpkins and the Deftones, among others.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.