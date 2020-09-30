Tulsa-based band Groucho is back with new EP

Tulsa rock band Groucho released a new EP on Thursday and will perform Saturday, Oct. 3, at The Shrine alongside Oklahoma-based metal band First of Rage.

The EP, "The Ghost of Cyrus Ramsey", is available on all streaming platforms.

According to a news release, Groucho draws on its members' shared love of '90s rock, stoner metal and guitar-heavy music. Said the release: "Their raucous riffs and addictive melodies draw inspiration from bands like Queens of the Stone Age, Muse, and Smashing Pumpkins, among others."

After winning the Tulsa World Opening Band Contest for The Hop Jam in 2016, Groucho took a hiatus and re-formed in early 2020. Original founder Dustin Howard (vocals, guitar, keys/synth) was the former guitar player for My Solstice and The Bourgeois. For the new EP, Groucho once again worked with Grammy award-winning Trent Bell of Bell Labs in Norman.

