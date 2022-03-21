 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa band Wilderado performing Thursday on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Tyler Wimpee, Maxim Rainer and Justin Kila are members of Wilderado, which will make its late-night TV debut on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" 

The Tulsa-based band Wilderado will make its late-night TV debut on a Thursday, March 24 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Wilderado will perform a hit single, “Head Right,” which is No. 12 on the alternative rock chart.

Wilderado is returning to Tulsa for a sold-out April 2 show at The Vanguard. The band released a self-titled debut album in October.

Gwen Stefani, wife of Oklahoma country music artist Blake Shelton, will be among guests on the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" episode.

