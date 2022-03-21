Tulsa band Wilderado performing Thursday on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

The Tulsa-based band Wilderado will make its late-night TV debut on a Thursday, March 24 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
Wilderado will perform a hit single, “Head Right,” which is No. 12 on the alternative rock chart.
Wilderado is returning to Tulsa for a sold-out April 2 show at The Vanguard. The band released a self-titled debut album in October.
Gwen Stefani, wife of Oklahoma country music artist Blake Shelton, will be among guests on the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" episode.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
