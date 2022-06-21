Track 5 welcomes Travis Denning for free show

Country music artist Travis Denning will play a free show Friday, July 22 at Track 5 inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Denning is riding the high of his single “Abby” and he celebrated his first No. 1 and gold-certified single in 2020 with “After A Few.” The song is from an EP, “Beer’s Better Cold,” that debuted in the top 20 of Billboard’s Country Albums chart.
Tulsa World Scene podcast: Tributes to Woody Guthrie and Bass Reeves
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.