Track 5 welcomes Travis Denning for free show

  • Updated
Travis Denning

Travis Denning will perform at Track 5 inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Al Wagner/Invision/AP

 Jimmie Tramel

Country music artist Travis Denning will play a free show Friday, July 22 at Track 5 inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Denning is riding the high of his single “Abby” and he celebrated his first No. 1 and gold-certified single in 2020 with “After A Few.” The song is from an EP, “Beer’s Better Cold,” that debuted in the top 20 of Billboard’s Country Albums chart.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Tributes to Woody Guthrie and Bass Reeves

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

