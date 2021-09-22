 Skip to main content
Tour by Oologah's Zach Bryan will include two Cain's Ballroom shows
Oologah music artist Zach Bryan, described as a rising alt-country renegade, announced fall dates for his Ain’t For Taming Tour and will perform “homecoming” shows at Cain’s Ballroom Nov. 18 and Nov. 19.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24 at zachbryan.com. Tickets (starting at $25, plus fees) also can be purchased at the Cain’s Ballroom box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

All attendees at the Cain’s shows must show proof of full vaccination (vaccination card, photocopy or a photo of the card) or a negative PCR/antigen test result within 48 hours of attending the show.

