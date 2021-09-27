Tool bringing tour stop to BOK Center

Tool announced an international tour that will bring the band to BOK Center for a Jan. 30 performance.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1 via ticketmaster.com and bokcenter.com.

Members of Tool Army can purchase pre-sale tickets for a 26-hour period beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.

“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” Tool’s Danny Carey said in a news release. “These past 18 months have been trying, to say the least, but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”

Blonde Redhead is scheduled to open for Tool.

