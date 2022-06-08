 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tommy Tutone playing Maggie's Music Box

  • Updated
  • 0

Tommy Tutone, best known for the 1981 song “867-5309/Jenny,” will perform Sunday, June 12, at Maggie’s Music Box, 201 E. Main St. in Jenks.

A Facebook promo said the venue is heading back to the '70s and '80s with Tommy Tutone and Yachtly Groove for the 7 p.m. show. Tickets are $20 at eventbrite.com.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

