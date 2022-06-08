Tommy Tutone playing Maggie's Music Box

Tommy Tutone, best known for the 1981 song “867-5309/Jenny,” will perform Sunday, June 12, at Maggie’s Music Box, 201 E. Main St. in Jenks.
A Facebook promo said the venue is heading back to the '70s and '80s with Tommy Tutone and Yachtly Groove for the 7 p.m. show. Tickets are $20 at eventbrite.com.
