Never underestimate the drawing power of “The Outsiders.”

Tommy Howell, who played Ponyboy in the 1983 Francis Ford Coppola film that was shot in Tulsa, has launched a second career as a music artist. His debut album dropped Friday and he returned to Tulsa to host an album listening party Friday on the lawn of the Outsiders House Museum.

Among attendees: Elizabeth Tarter and Savannah Wommack traveled from St. Augustine, Florida.

Worth it?

“Oh, absolutely,” Tarter said. “Totally worth it.”

The words came after Tarter and Wommack got a pleasant surprise at the listening party. Howell thanked them for coming and invited them to join him at the microphone to recite the Robert Frost poem “Nothing Gold Can Stay,” which, oh by the way, turned 100 this year. “Nothing Gold Can Stay” is a vital part of “The Outsiders.” Stay gold, Ponyboy.

Howell and his team played recordings of three songs — “Whiskey Demon,” “Raised by Wolves” and “Ponygirl” — from his album, American Storyteller.

Talking about “Raised by Wolves,” Howell said a girl once told him he must have been raised by wolves. He wrote a song about it.

“I think she probably was right,” he said, drawing laughter. “Cowboys are just one step above pirates anyway and I was raised by a bunch of cowboys. My father, he’s my best friend. He’s still alive. He’s 76 years old. I wish he could be here right now, but he’s proud as hell of what we have done -- probably more with the music than anything else.”

Howell, who didn’t dive into music until his mid-50s, said, “I have been an actor all my life. All these actors who became musicians didn’t make it easy on me. I tel you what, they sure made it hard, but we are trying to do it right. We are trying to make music that people like. It has been a real journey for me. The thing I love about playing music is I get to be myself. I am not playing a role. I am not hiding behind a camera lens and wardrobe and makeup and that sort of thing, so I wear my heart on my sleeve and I’ll share a piece of myself with you.”

Prior to the songs being played, Howell held court inside the Outsiders House Museum and he led guests on a walking tour of filming locations in the neighborhood, including Crutchfield Park and the rumble site. Howell occasionally paused to tell stories and take questions. It was clear from his interactions that he appreciates his fans.

“You all come here to see me, but I come here to see you, and that’s really true,” he said at the listening party. “I appreciate all the hugs and the photographs and the exchanges that we have. I remember all that. I really do. We talk about it a lot when we go home. We carry these memories with us as well. We don’t just go home and act like it didn’t happen. We talk about you and it does matter. I just wanted you to know that. Thank you very much. From my heart to yours, stay gold.”

While at the microphone, Howell took a crowd selfie with fans who gathered for the listening party. “That’s got Instagram written all over it,” he said.

Darren Dalton, who played soc Randy Anderson in “The Outsiders,” returned to Tulsa to join Howell this weekend. They forged a lasting friendship after sharing scenes in the film. Dalton’s brother, Eric, is a guitarist in Howell’s band.

Howell will wrap up his scheduled Tulsa appearances Saturday night by opening for country music icon Tanya Tucker at the the Cove, the River Spirit Casino’s concert venue. It’s a benefit concert for Muscogee Creek Nation Veterans. To purchase tickets for yourself or veterans, go to riverspirittulsa.com.