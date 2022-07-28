Tom Skinner Science Project album carries on legacy of Oklahoma Music Hall of Famer

When singer, songwriter, Red Dirt music pioneer and Oklahoma Music Hall of Famer Tom Skinner passed away in 2015, it was his final wish that his musical collaborators carry on and continue the beloved weekly Wednesday Night showcases he founded.

The regular events bring together a diverse group of musicians for a unique live music experience. Multi-instrumentalist and Skinner’s longtime musical partner, Don Morris (Brandon Jenkins, Red Dirt Rangers, Jana Jae) took up the mantle and gathered an all-star group of Oklahoma musicians to realize his friend’s dream. Bonus: An album has arrived.

Fusing the sonic styles of Red Dirt, Americana and roots rock on a debut LP and taking up a moniker that celebrates their friend, the Tom Skinner’s Science Project’s “First Set” album is the result.

Morris is joined by guitarist Brad James (Medicine Show, Stoney LaRue, Steve Pryor, Jenkins), drummer Rick Gomez (Reba McIntyre, Roy Clark, Red Dirt Rangers, Jae, Okie Soul, Tweed) and bassist Dylan Layton (Whirligig, Steve Pryor, Jenkins).

When the pandemic hit, the quartet paused weekly sessions at The Colony, a Tulsa club, and shifted attention to recording the initial sessions for the 14 songs that make up the album at Fellowship Hall Sound’s studio in Little Rock.

Dedicated to preserving the legacy of Skinner and other departed Oklahoma musical peers, the members of Science Project recorded additional sessions for First Set at the studio of another Oklahoma music legend, Steve Ripley’s Farm Studio near Pawnee.

Special guests have always been a feature of their live shows. Musicians John Fullbright, Andrea Kyle, Roger Ray, Kristin Ruyle and Science Project Band alum Gene Williams contributed to the record.

First Set features songs written in collaboration and individually by bandmates Morris, Gomez, and James. It also includes contributions from Skinner, Williams and Jenkins amongst others.

A news release said that, thematically, the songs touch upon the state of the world, yearning for better times, preserving and promoting love and offer stories of living in the American south.

Morris said the new record, like every Wednesday Night performance, takes place “in the spirit of Tom.” The news release said it’s not inappropriate to think of Tom Skinner’s Science Project carrying on the founder’s name in the same way jazz legends Duke Ellington and Count Basie each has had their orchestras continue long after each had passed away.

Tom Skinner’s Science Project will celebrate the release of First Set with performances at Tulsa, OK’s The Colony every first and third Wednesday of the month.

You can find Tom Skinner’s Science Project on Facebook or at hortonrecords.bandcamp.com/album/first-set.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: RIP Choco Taco