TobyMac, MercyMe and Zach Williams are teaming up for the first time on a tour coming to Tulsa this fall through Awakening Events.

The tour puts "three of the most popular artists in Christian music" together for a concert scheduled Nov. 9 at the BOK Center, according to publicity information.

"The Awakening team couldn't be more thrilled to bring together the talents of TobyMac, MercyMe and Zach Williams for this incredible tour," Dan Fife, founder of Awakening Events, said in a statement. "Each artist brings their own unique sound and style to the stage, and we can't wait to see them unite to create an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans."