TobyMac is coming to Tulsa in March

Multi-Grammy winning contemporary Christian singer TobyMac is coming to the BOK Center with his Hits Deep Tour on March 25.
Tickets start at $19 and go on sale Sept. 22 at bokcenter.com.
TobyMac's Hits Deep Tour is an Awakening Foundation event and is supported nationally by K-LOVE Radio, Air1 Radio, Altrua HealthShare, and Food for the Hungry. Fans will hear TobyMac's hits as well as new songs from his recent release Life After Death, which debuted as Billboard's No. 1 Christian and Gospel record of the week during street week.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
