Toby Keith selected for induction in Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame
  Updated
Toby Keith

Toby Keith, shown during a past BOK Center performance, has been chosen for the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

 Kevin Pyle/For The Tulsa World.

Oklahoma music artist Toby Keith is among five people in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame's Class of 2021.

Keith will be inducted during a Nov. 1 gala along with Amy Grant, Rhett Akins, Buddy Cannon and John Scott Sherrill.

“Today is one of my favorite days of the year, as we begin our journey to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in November with the announcement of our upcoming class,” Sarah Cates, chair of the organization’s board of directors, said in a news release.

“Nashville has always been the home of legendary songs written by the world’s finest songwriters – and this class is no exception. It’s our great honor today to welcome our class of 2021: Rhett Akins and Buddy Cannon in the songwriter category; John Scott Sherrill in the veteran songwriter category; Toby Keith as our songwriter/artist and Amy Grant as our veteran songwriter/artist.”

Keith recorded many of his self-penned hits, including “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” “How Do You Like Me Now?!” and “As Good As I Once Was.”

Akins’ songwriter credits include his own “That Ain’t My Truck,” as well as “Honey Bee” (Blake Shelton) and “It Goes Like This” (Thomas Rhett).

Cannon’s resume is known for “Set ’Em Up Joe” (Vern Gosdin), “I’ve Come To Expect It From You” (George Strait) and “Give It Away” (George Strait).

Sherrill’s hits include “Wild And Blue” (John Anderson), “The Church On Cumberland Road” (Shenandoah) and “How Long Gone” (Brooks & Dunn).

Amy Grant popularized many of her own compositions, including “Baby Baby,” “That’s What Love Is For” and “Tennessee Christmas.”

Because the organization’s 50th anniversary celebration was postponed last year, the 2021 event will honor two classes. The previously announced 2020 class includes Steve Earle, Bobbie Gentry, Kent Blazy, Brett James and Spooner Oldham.

