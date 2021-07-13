Toby Keith selected for induction in Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Oklahoma music artist Toby Keith is among five people in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame's Class of 2021.

Keith will be inducted during a Nov. 1 gala along with Amy Grant, Rhett Akins, Buddy Cannon and John Scott Sherrill.

“Today is one of my favorite days of the year, as we begin our journey to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in November with the announcement of our upcoming class,” Sarah Cates, chair of the organization’s board of directors, said in a news release.

“Nashville has always been the home of legendary songs written by the world’s finest songwriters – and this class is no exception. It’s our great honor today to welcome our class of 2021: Rhett Akins and Buddy Cannon in the songwriter category; John Scott Sherrill in the veteran songwriter category; Toby Keith as our songwriter/artist and Amy Grant as our veteran songwriter/artist.”

Keith recorded many of his self-penned hits, including “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” “How Do You Like Me Now?!” and “As Good As I Once Was.”

Akins’ songwriter credits include his own “That Ain’t My Truck,” as well as “Honey Bee” (Blake Shelton) and “It Goes Like This” (Thomas Rhett).