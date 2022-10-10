Toby Keith receiving BMI Icon Award

The career of Oklahoma music artist Toby Keith will be celebrated Nov. 8, when Broadcast Music Inc. presents him with the BMI Icon Award at the 70th annual BMI Country Awards. The awards will take place at BMI’s Nashville office.

A news release said the BMI Icon Award is given to exceptional songwriters in recognition of their “unique and indelible influence on generations of music makers.” Past recipients include country artists Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson and Hank Williams, Jr. as well as Stevie Nicks, Little Richard, Patti Labelle, James Brown and others.

“We are honored to present Toby Keith with this year’s BMI Icon Award,” BMI vice president Clay Bradley said. “Since the release of his single ‘Should’ve Been A Cowboy’ in 1993, Toby has been the gold standard of songwriting in the modern era of country music. Toby is not only a stellar songwriter, musician and producer whose songs have amassed millions of performances, he is also a true humanitarian. With 11 USO tours under his belt, he continues to commit to honoring and serving our troops worldwide. No one is more deserving of this honor.”

In 2018, Keith celebrated the 25th anniversary of his debut No. 1 single, “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” with the re-release of his debut album. Keith has sold more than 40 million albums and has had 32 No. 1 singles. He wrote a No. 1 hit every year for 20 straight years, including “How Do You Like Me Now?!,” “Courtesy of the Red, White, & Blue (The Angry American),” “I Love This Bar,” “Beer For My Horses,” and “As Good As I Once Was.”

Keith has received the BMI Country Songwriter of the Year award three times and his hit single “As Good As I Once Was” was awarded BMI’s Country Song of the Year in 2006. His music has garnered more than 10 billion streams and 100 million terrestrial radio spins.

Keith’s annual golf tournaments fund the Toby Keith Foundation and OK Kids Korral, a cost-free home for families of children dealing with critical illnesses. His 11 USO tours have enhanced the lives of nearly 256,000 troops and military families. In 2014, he was given the Spirit of the USO Award. He became the face of his hometown, Moore, after it was ravaged by a tornado, headlining a 2013 OK Twister Relief Concert.