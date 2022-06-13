Toby Keith battling stomach cancer

Oklahoma country music star Toby Keith announced on social media that he has been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

Keith, who is from Moore and will turn 61 next month, said the diagnosis arrived last fall.

“I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” Keith posted on Twitter. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

The Associated Press reported that Keith’s publicist, Elaine Schock, said some tour dates will be canceled, “but I’m not sure how many at this point.”

It was announced recently that the 18th annual Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic, staged last month, raised more than $1.38 million. It was the third highest-total ever for the event, which has generated more than $16 million for OK Kids Korral, the cost-free home for families of children being treated at The Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center.

The Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic was launched in 2004. Proceeds funded the development, building and eventual operation of OK Kids Korral, which is now in its eighth year welcoming and comforting children with cancer and their families. Learn more at tobykeithfoundation.org.

Messages of support began pouring in for Keith after he announced he was battling stomach cancer. Said Sammy Hagar: "Wishing my big buddy a speedy recovery and a whole lotta love from most redheads around the world."

