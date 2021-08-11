Toby Keith, Alabama concert to be shown at Admiral Twin

Oklahoma music artist Toby Keith is teaming with the supergroup Alabama for a Sept. 2 concert event — Concert Kickoff to Labor Day Weekend — that will be shown at drive-in theaters around the country, including Tulsa’s Admiral Twin.

Singer, songwriter and producer Blanco Brown will host the event, which features a pre-show performance by Michael Ray. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 13 at at encorenights.com and start at $56 per vehicle.

A news release said Country Kickoff to Labor Day Weekend will include exclusive content and never-before-seen recorded concerts by Keith and Alabama.

“Over the years, we’ve performed in every type of venue and recorded our music across every type of format, and this night is really shaping up to be one of the coolest we’ve been a part of,” Alabama’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry said in a joint statement. “To reach fans in big cities and small towns all across the country with the same show is going to make for not only an awesome concert experience but a heck of an outdoor tailgate party, too.”

The headliner performances were filmed in Nashville and Fort Payne, Alabama, specially for the drive-in event. The concert also will be shown at two other Oklahoma drive-in theaters — Nightfall Drive-In Theater in Springer and Tower Drive-In in Poteau.