Toadies, Reverend Horton Heat teaming up at Cain's Ballroom

For one night, historic Cain’s Ballroom will become Possum Kingdom.
On Wednesday, Sept. 15 the Toadies will visit to perform their breakthrough album “Rubberneck” and they’ll be joined by Reverend Horton Heat and special guests Drakulas.
Released in 1994, “Rubberneck” was the Toadies’ first studio album and it went platinum on the strength of the single “Possum Kingdom.” Reverend Horton Heat will perform the 1994 album “Liquor in the Front.”
Tickets, which start at $27, plus fees, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 11 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office and online at cainsballroom.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.