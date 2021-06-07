 Skip to main content
Toadies, Reverend Horton Heat teaming up at Cain's Ballroom
Toadies, Reverend Horton Heat teaming up at Cain's Ballroom

Vaden Todd Lewis of Toadies

Vaden Todd Lewis with Toadies performs during a 2015 tour stop in Atlanta. The Toadies are coming to Cain's Ballroom. Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP

 Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP

For one night, historic Cain’s Ballroom will become Possum Kingdom.

On Wednesday, Sept. 15 the Toadies will visit to perform their breakthrough album “Rubberneck” and they’ll be joined by Reverend Horton Heat and special guests Drakulas.

Released in 1994, “Rubberneck” was the Toadies’ first studio album and it went platinum on the strength of the single “Possum Kingdom.” Reverend Horton Heat will perform the 1994 album “Liquor in the Front.”

Tickets, which start at $27, plus fees, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 11 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office and online at cainsballroom.com.

