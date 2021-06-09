Thundercat making tour stop at Cain's Ballroom

Grammy-winning artist Thundercat is bringing his It Is What It Is Tour to Cain’s Ballroom for a Nov. 17 performance.

Thundercat will be joined by special guest Channel Tres.

Tickets go on sale noon Friday, June 11 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office. Tickets also can be acquired by going to cainsballroom.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849.

Tickets start at $28, plus fees.

