Thundercat making tour stop at Cain's Ballroom
  • Updated
Thundercat

Thundercat, shown during a 2018 performance at the Boston Calling Music Festival, is coming to Cain's Ballroom. Winslow Townson/Invision/AP

Grammy-winning artist Thundercat is bringing his It Is What It Is Tour to Cain’s Ballroom for a Nov. 17 performance.

Thundercat will be joined by special guest Channel Tres.

Tickets go on sale noon Friday, June 11 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office. Tickets also can be acquired by going to cainsballroom.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849.

Tickets start at $28, plus fees.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

