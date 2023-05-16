Skating Polly at Mercury Lounge

The Tacoma-based, Oklahoma-bred “ugly pop” trio Skating Polly is headlining Mercury Lounge Thursday, May 18, and will release a new album, “Chaos County Line,” June 23 via El Camino Media.

Said a press bio for the band: Over the past decade, few artists have embodied the unbridled freedom of punk like Skating Polly, which originally formed when stepsisters Kelli and Peyton were just 9 and 14.

In 2017, they were joined full-time by Kelli’s brother, Kurtis, and together the trio have released and performed their unruly and subversive and wildly melodic music to audiences across North America, the UK and EU.

They’ve also built a close-knit community of fans while earning the admiration of their musical forebears, a feat that found them collaborating with icons like X’s Exene Cervenka and Beat Happening’s Calvin Johnson, touring with Babes In Toyland and starring as the subject of a feature-length documentary.

The new double album is Skating Polly’s first new studio recording in five years.

QT, BOK partner for street party

QuikTrip is presenting a free street party outside BOK Center prior to a Lizzo concert Saturday, May 20.

The street party will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Live music will begin with DJ Dr. View. Ausha LaCole will perform at 5:45 p.m., and Branjae will follow.

A ticket to the Lizzo show is not required to attend the street party.

‘Bloom’

The second annual Bloom Event, an evening of entertainment and food to benefit Humble Warrior Collective, will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, May, 20, at the Hailey Chapel amphitheater at the Herman and Kate Kaiser YMCA, 5400 S. Olympia Ave.

The family-oriented, picnic-inspired evening will feature storytelling, poetry and performances by local artists, with live music from Okra and the Universe. Admission includes a charcuterie box, dessert from the Big Dipper Creamery and two drinks of your choice.

All proceeds support Humble Warrior’s mission to provide trauma-informed mindfulness and movement modalities to individuals working to overcome trauma and adversity, including children and adults who have survived adverse experiences like war, violence, poverty, neglect, abuse, addiction and incarceration.

Tickets are $75 and available at eventbrite.com.

Narrative Realism

The M.A. Doran Gallery, 3509 S. Peoria Ave., will host “Contemporary Narrative Realism,” an invitational group show that includes figurative, floral, landscape and still life artwork by artists from around the country.

“Contemporary Narrative Realism” aims to bridge the gap between contemporary realist artists working on the East Coast, West Coast and the Midwest to create a dialogue about contemporary practices in American Realism.

Among the artists with works on display are Otto Duecker, Kim Doner, Scott Fraser, Robert Lange, Mary Russell and Sherri Wolfgang. Many of the artists in the show will be present for the opening reception, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 18. The show continues through June 30. madorangallery.com.

‘East Meets West’

Tulsa’s Temple Israel, 2004 E. 22nd Place, will present its second annual “East Meets West Music Fest,” 3-7 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

The theme for this concert is “United We Stand” and will feature an array of performers of both sacred and secular music.

Among the scheduled performers are Scott Musick & Air Tight, led by the former drummer of the classic rock band The Call; The Cover Girls, featuring Temple Israel cantors Laurie Weinstein and Jenny Labow; the Jenny Labow Band; the Boston Avenue United Methodist Church Choir; and the steel drum band Gratitude On.