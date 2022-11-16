The Wood Brothers return to Cain's Ballroom

The Wood Brothers are set to perform at Cain's Ballroom on April 20.
Tickets start at $25 and are on sale at cainsballroom.com.
The show is open to all ages.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
