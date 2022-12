Philadelphia-based band The Wonder Years are coming to Cain's Ballroom on Feb. 25 with special guests Hot Mulligan and Carly Cosgrove.

Tickets for the all-ages show go on sale Dec. 2 starting at $32. Go to the Cain's box office or cainsballroom.com.

The Wonder Years, "a band made up of old friends," have released five albums, according to publicity information.

"They play rock ’n’ roll music, and they play like they mean it," a biography of the band boasts.