The Top Tickets: Find tickets for area concerts

River Spirit Casino Resort

8330 Riverside Parkway, riverspirittulsa.com, 918-995-8235

Ramon Ayala, Feb. 20. 8 p.m. $20-$50.

Boyz II Men, Feb. 26. 8 p.m. $55-$65.

Tim Allen, Oct. 2. 8 p.m. $70-$85.

BOK Center

200 S. Denver Ave., bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287

Toby Mac, Jan. 14. $22.75-$92.75.

Alan Jackson, Feb. 6. $39.99-$129.99.

Justin Bieber, June 17. $62.50-$202.50.

Chris Stapleton, Aug. 20. Doors at 5:30 p.m. $49.75-$99.75.

The Weeknd, Aug. 21. Doors at 6 p.m. $29.75-$125.75.

KISS, Oct. 2. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $39.50-$129.50.

Dan + Shay, Nov. 13, 2021. $17-$225.

Joe Rogan, Dec. 4, 2021. Doors at 7 p.m. $38-$113.

Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock

777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasinotulsa.com, 918-384-7800

Whiskey Myers, Feb. 5. 8 p.m. SOLD OUT.

Clint Black, Feb. 24. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.

Aaron Watson, March 11. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.

Little River Band, April 7. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.

Mickey Gilley & Johnny Lee, April 17. 8 p.m. $19.50

Martina McBride, May 1. 8 p.m. $69.50-$89.50.

Rain: Tribute to the Beatles, May 15. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.

Uncle Kracker, May 27. 8 p.m. $19.50.

Tony Bennett, June 6. 6 p.m. $79.50-$99.50.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, July 1. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.

Easton Corbin, July 9. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.

Clay Walker, Sept. 23. 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50.

Collective Soul, Oct. 2. 8 p.m. $39.50.

Tulsa Theater

105 W. Reconciliation Way, tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239

Brit Floyd, June 8. Doors at 7 p.m. $32.50-$152.50.

Iliza Shlesinger, July 17. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$62.

Nate Bargatze, Oct. 16. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$146.75.

Cain’s Ballroom

423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306

Hanson streaming concert series, Nov. 5. 7 p.m. $15-$39.

Rock-n-Folk No Chili Cook-off, Nov. 7. Doors at 7 p.m. $40.

Giovannie and the Hired Guns, Nov. 12. Doors at 7 p.m. $15.

Red NOT Chili Peppers, Nov. 14. Doors at 7 p.m. $15-$25.

Bart Crow, Nov. 20. Doors at 7:30 p.m. $18.

Grateful Dead Experience: The Schwag, Nov. 27. Doors at 7:30 p.m. $10-$20.

15th Annual Leftover Turkey (Jason Boland & The Stragglers), Nov. 27. Doors at 7:30 p.m. $25.

Paul Thorn + Paul Benjaman and the Oklahoma Specials, Dec. 2. Doors at 7 p.m. SOLD OUT.

B.J. Barham, Dec. 6. Doors at 5:30 p.m. On sale Nov. 6.

William Clark Green, Dec. 12. Doors at 7:30 p.m. $25.

Jonny Lang, March 3. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $30-$50.

Stephen Malkmus, April 12. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $25-$40.

The Airborne Toxic Event, April 23. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $20-$35.

80's Prom, April 24. 8 p.m. $19-$50.

Brian Culbertson, May 6. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $38-$188.

They Might Be Giants, June 24. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $28-$48.

Tech N9ne, June 25. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$47.

The Cadillac Three, Sept. 11. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$35.

Umphrey’s McGee, Sept. 12. Doors at 6 p.m. $25-$39.50.

Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino

951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777

All Skyline Event Center events are canceled until further notice.

Mabee Center

7777 S. Lewis Ave. mabeecenter.com, 918-495-6000

Kris Kristofferson (virtual headliner), National Fiddler Hall of Fame induction gala, Nov. 20. 7 p.m. $50-up.

Grady Nichols Christmas show, Dec. 8. 7:30 p.m. $30-$55.

For King & Country, May 29. 7 p.m. $20-$200.

Cox Business Convention Center

100 Civic Center, coxcenter.tulsa.com, 918 894-4350.

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, April 28. 7 p.m. $55-$85.

Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame

5 S. Boston Ave., okjazz.org, 918-928-5299

Eicher Wednesdays, with featured guest guitarist Tommy Crook along with Shelby and Nathan Eicher in a live performance by ticket only, Nov. 4. 7-8:30 p.m.

The Jazz Jam with Jack Wolfe will be livestreaming on Facebook Live, Nov. 10. 6-8 p.m. The Jam will be streamed on Facebook Live and broadcast live on 98.1 FM

