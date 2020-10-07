 Skip to main content
The Top Tickets: Find tickets for area concerts

The Top Tickets: Find tickets for area concerts

Alan Jackson at Paradise Cove for Outlook 2017 (copy)

Alan Jackson will perform in February at the BOK Center.

 TOM GILBERT, Tulsa World file

River Spirit Casino Resort

8330 Riverside Parkway, riverspirittulsa.com, 918-995-8235

Beach Boys, Nov. 22. POSTPONED

Ramon Ayala, Feb. 20. 8 p.m. $20-$50.

Boyz II Men, Feb. 26. 8 p.m. $55-$65.

Tim Allen, Oct. 2, 2021. 8 p.m. $70-$85.

BOK Center

200 S. Denver Ave., bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287

PBR Express Ranches Classic, Oct. 10-11. $18-$113.

Oklahoma vs. Arkansas basketball, Dec. 12. Start time and tickets TBA.

Toby Mac, Jan. 14. $22.75-$92.75.

Alan Jackson, Feb. 6. $39.99-$129.99.

Justin Bieber, June 17. $62.50-$202.50.

Chris Stapleton, Aug. 20. Doors at 5:30 p.m. $49.75-$99.75.

The Weeknd, Aug. 21. Doors at 6 p.m. $29.75-$125.75.

KISS, Oct. 2, 2021. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $39.50-$129.50.

Dan + Shay, Nov. 13, 2021. $17-$225.

Joe Rogan, Dec. 4, 2021. Doors at 7 p.m. $38-$113.

Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock

777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasinotulsa.com, 918-384-7800

Whiskey Myers, Feb. 5. 8 p.m. SOLD OUT

Clint Black, Feb. 24. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.

Aaron Watson, March 11. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.

Little River Band, April 7. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.

Mickey Gilley & Johnny Lee, April 17. 8 p.m. $19.50

Martina McBride, May 1. 8 p.m. $69.50-$89.50.

Rain: Tribute to the Beatles, May 15. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.

Uncle Kracker, May 27. 8 p.m. $19.50.

Tony Bennett, June 6. 6 p.m. $79.50-$99.50.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, July 1. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.

Easton Corbin, July 9. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.

Clay Walker, Sept. 21. 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50.

Collective Soul, Oct. 2, 2021. 8 p.m. $39.50.

Tulsa Theater

105 W. Reconciliation Way, tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239

Nate Bargatze, May 8. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$146.75.

Brit Floyd, June 8. Doors at 7 p.m. $32.50-$152.50.

The Masked Singer Tour, July 16. CANCELED.

Iliza Shlesinger, July 17. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$62.

Cain’s Ballroom

423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306

Sunny Sweeney, Oct. 8. Doors at 7:30. $15-$30.

Hanson streaming concert series, Oct. 9. 7 p.m. $15-$39.

Jon Wolfe, Oct. 16. Doors at 7:30 p.m. $20.

Kody West/Cody Hibbard, Oct. 23. Doors at 7:30 p.m. $15.

Hot Club of Cowtown, Oct. 28. CANCELED.

Casey Donahew, Oct. 29. 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. $28.

Rock-n-Folk No Chili Cook-off, Nov. 7. Doors at 7 p.m. $40.

Red NOT Chili Peppers, Nov. 14. Doors at 7 p.m. $15-$25.

Bart Crow, Nov. 20. Doors at 7:30 p.m. $18.

Paul Thorn + Paul Benjaman and the Oklahoma Specials, Dec. 2. Doors at 7 p.m. $25.

William Clark Green, Dec. 12. Doors at 7:30 p.m. $25.

Jonny Lang, March 3. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $30-$50.

Stephen Malkmus, April 12. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $25-$40.

The Airborne Toxic Event, April 23. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $20-$35.

80s Prom, April 24. 8 p.m. $19-$50.

Brian Culbertson, May 6. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $38-$188.

They Might Be Giants, June 24. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $28-$48.

Tech N9ne, June 25. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$47.

The Cadillac Three, Sept. 11, 2021. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$35.

Umphrey’s McGee, Sept. 12, 2021. Doors at 6 p.m. $25-$39.50.

Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino

951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777

All Skyline Event Center events are canceled until further notice.

Mabee Center

7777 S. Lewis Ave. mabeecenter.com, 918-495-6000

Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers, National Fiddler Hall of Fame induction gala, Nov. 20. 7 p.m. $50-up.

For King & Country, May 29. 7 p.m. $20-$200.

Cox Business Convention Center

100 Civic Center, coxcenter.tulsa.com, 918 894-4350.

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, April 28. 7 p.m. $55-$85.

Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame

5 S. Boston Ave., okjazz.org, 918-928-5299

Eicher Wednesday with Nathan Eicher, Josh Westbrook, George Toumayan and Shelby Eicher with Janet Rutland, Oct. 7. 7 p.m. Live performance by ticket only.

Jazz Jam with Jack Wolfe, Oct. 13. 6 p.m. Streamed on Facebook Live and broadcast live on 98.1 FM.

