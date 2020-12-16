The Top Tickets: Find tickets for area concerts

River Spirit Casino Resort 8330 Riverside Parkway, riverspirittulsa.com, 918-995-8235
Ramon Ayala, Feb. 20. 8 p.m. $20-$50.
Boyz II Men, Feb. 26. 8 p.m. $55-$65.
Bellamy Brothers, March 12. 8 p.m. $20-$30.
Tim Allen, Oct. 2. 8 p.m. $70-$85.
BOK Center
200 S. Denver Ave., bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287
Justin Bieber, June 17. $62.50-$202.50.
Chris Stapleton, Aug. 20. Doors at 5:30 p.m. $49.75-$99.75.
The Weeknd, Aug. 21. Doors at 6 p.m. $29.75-$125.75.
Alan Jackson, Aug. 27. $39.99-$129.99.
KISS, Oct. 2. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $39.50-$129.50.
TobyMac, Oct 4. $22.75-$92.75.
Dan + Shay, Nov. 13. $17-$225.
Joe Rogan, Dec. 4. Doors at 7 p.m. $38-$113.
Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasinotulsa.com, 918-384-7800 Little River Band, April 7. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.
Mickey Gilley & Johnny Lee, April 17. 8 p.m. $19.50
Martina McBride, May 1. 8 p.m. $69.50-$89.50.
Rain: Tribute to the Beatles, May 15. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.
Uncle Kracker, May 27. 8 p.m. $19.50.
Tony Bennett, June 6. 6 p.m. $79.50-$99.50.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd, July 1. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.
Easton Corbin, July 9. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.
Aaron Watson, July 15. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.
Clint Black, Aug. 18. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.
Clay Walker, Sept. 23. 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50.
Collective Soul, Oct. 2. 8 p.m. $39.50.
Whiskey Myers, Nov. 18. 8 p.m. SOLD OUT
Tulsa Theater 105 W. Reconciliation Way, tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239 Brit Floyd, June 8. Doors at 7 p.m. $32.50-$152.50.
Iliza Shlesinger, July 17. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$62.
Nate Bargatze, Oct. 16. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$146.75.
Cain’s Ballroom 423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306 Cody Canada & The Departed, Jamie Lin Wilson, Waves, Dec. 31. Doors at 8 p.m. $50-$62.
Hangover Ball with Cody Canada, Wade Bowen, BJ Barham, Jamie Lin Wilson, Mike McClure and more, Jan. 1. 8 p.m. SOLD OUT.
Hanson streaming concert series: Listener’s choice, Jan. 8. 7 p.m. $15-$39.
Kolby Cooper, Jan. 23. Doors at 8:30 p.m. $22.50.
Josh Ward, Feb. 20. Doors at 8:30 p.m. $22.50.
Jonny Lang, March 3. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $30-$50.
80’s Prom, April 24. 8 p.m. $19-$50.
Brian Culbertson, May 6. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $38-$188.
They Might Be Giants, June 24. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $28-$48.
Tech N9ne, June 25. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$47.
The Cadillac Three, Sept. 11. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$35.
Umphrey’s McGee, Sept. 12. Doors at 6 p.m. $25-$39.50.
The Airborne Toxic Event, Oct. 8. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $23-$43.
Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino 951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777 All Skyline Event Center events are canceled until further notice. Mabee Center 7777 S. Lewis Ave. mabeecenter.com, 918-495-6000
National Fiddler Hall of Fame gala concert, April 24. $30-$75
For King & Country, May 29. 7 p.m. $20-$200.
Cox Business Convention Center
100 Civic Center, coxcenter.tulsa.com, 918 894-4350.
Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, April 28. 7 p.m. $55-$85.
Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame 5 S. Boston Ave., okjazz.org, 918-928-5299 Eicher Wednesday, with “Django Skruggs” on YouTube, Facebook Live and broadcast live on 98.1 FM, Dec. 16. 7-8 p.m.
The Jazz Jam with Jack Wolfe, Facebook Live and broadcast live on 98.1 FM, Dec. 22. 6-8 p.m.
