The Temptations and the Four Tops will perform Thursday, Oct. 26 at Cox Business Convention Center’s Tulsa Ballroom. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 21 and will be available online at coxcentertulsa.com.

The Temptations, ranked No. 1 on Billboard’s most recent list of the greatest R&B/hip hop artists of all time, celebrated a 60th anniversary throughout 2022 and released a new album (“Temptations 60”) in conjunction with the milestone.

The Four Tops were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. The group’s first Motown hit, “Baby I Need Your Loving” in 1964, made them stars. The Four Tops’ hits include “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” “It’s The Same Old Song,” “Ask The Lonely,” “Shake Me, Wake Me (When It’s Over),” “Something About You,” “You Keep Running Away,” “7-Rooms Of Gloom” and their covers of “Walk Away Renee” and “If I Were A Carpenter.”

For Rolling Stone’s 2004 article “The Immortals – The Greatest Artists Of All Time,” Smokey Robinson said, “They were the best in my neighborhood in Detroit when I was growing up, (and) the Four Tops will always be one of the biggest and the best groups ever. Their music is forever.”