The Steel Woods coming back to Cain's Ballroom

The Steel Woods

The Steel Woods are returning to Tulsa for a show at Cain's Ballroom.

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World

The Steel Woods are returning to Cain’s Ballroom for a Thursday, Jan. 5 performance with guest Danno Simpson.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Tickets, which start at $25 (plus fees), can be purchased at the box office or online at cainsballroom.com.

