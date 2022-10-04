 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Spinners come to Hard Rock Tulsa

  • Updated
  • 0

The Spinners are bringing R&B to hard Rock Live on Feb. 3, 2023 to showcase six decades of Philadelphia soul.

Tickets start at $29.50 and are now on sale at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com.

Though The Spinners popularized and came to embody the lush sound of Philly Soul in the 1970s, they got their start in Detroit at Motown in 1954. They signed with Atlantic Records in 1972. They have earned six Grammy nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, selling millions of records worldwide in the process.

