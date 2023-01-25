The rock band Everclear will be performing in Tulsa this spring

The 90's rock band Everclear will be performing at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa this spring.

On May 6, the band will perform hits like "Santa Monica," "Father of Mine," and "Wonderful," a news release states.

The group is also Grammy nominated and has had 11 studio releases, numerous videos and performed at thousands of shows, the release continues.

"The band continues to tour extensively and focuses on performing deep cuts from past material as well as the songs that satisfy the nostalgia of Gen Xers," the release adds.

The show will start at 8 p.m. and tickets are available now starting at $24. 50, the release states.