The Pixies announce tour stop at Cain's Ballroom

The Pixies announced an 11-date tour that will conclude at Cain’s Ballroom.
The Pixies will perform Sunday, Sept. 26 at the historic Tulsa venue.
Tickets go no sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 11 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office. Tickets also can be purchased at cainsballroom.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849. Tickets start at $45, plus fees.
A news release said the band will draw from its entire catalog for set lists, and, as is the norm with the band, there will be no firm, nightly set list. The band will play a different set at each show, with every song determined just before its first note is played. However, fans can expect to hear favorites like "Here Comes Your Man," "Wave of Mutilation," "Where is My Mind," "Gouge Away," "Hey," "Bone Machine," "Debaser," and "Gigantic."
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
