The Pixies announce tour stop at Cain's Ballroom

Tickets go no sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 11 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office. Tickets also can be purchased at cainsballroom.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849. Tickets start at $45, plus fees.

A news release said the band will draw from its entire catalog for set lists, and, as is the norm with the band, there will be no firm, nightly set list. The band will play a different set at each show, with every song determined just before its first note is played. However, fans can expect to hear favorites like "Here Comes Your Man," "Wave of Mutilation," "Where is My Mind," "Gouge Away," "Hey," "Bone Machine," "Debaser," and "Gigantic."