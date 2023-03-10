The Oak Ridge Boys will bring 50 years of tradition to Tulsa this spring.

On May 12, the country supergroup will perform at the Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino Resort.

Tickets are on sale at riverspirittulsa.com.

The Oak Ridge Boys have released 12 gold certified albums, three platinum albums and one double platinum album, according to a news release.

For decades, the band has also been managed by Tulsa-based agent Jim Halsey.

“The Oaks’ high-energy stage show remains the heart and soul of what they do, and they refine it several times a year, striving to keep it fresh well into the future,” the release says.