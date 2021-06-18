The Nerve performing at album release party

The Nerve unleashed a debut album (Nowhere 2 Go But Down) and will perform Saturday, June 26 during an album release party at The Venue Shrine, 112 E. 18th St. Doors open at 8 p.m.
The band also is scheduled to perform Sunday, June 20 at Charley Young Event Park, 50 W. Dawes Ave. in Bixby, as part of the Bixby Summer Concert Series.
The Nerve roster includes Dace Arnold, lead vocals; Brien Brown, lead guitar; Stephen Rodolf, rhythm guitar; Sean Smith, drums; and Kirk VanValkenburgh, bass.
The debut album, which features 11 original songs and a cover of Gerry Rafferty's "Baker Street," was recorded, engineered and mixed by Brett Baldwin at Tulsa’s Teegarden Studios.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
