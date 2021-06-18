 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Nerve performing at album release party
0 Comments

The Nerve performing at album release party

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Nerve

The Nerve released a debut album. A release party will take June 26 at The Venue Shrine.

The Nerve unleashed a debut album (Nowhere 2 Go But Down) and will perform Saturday, June 26 during an album release party at The Venue Shrine, 112 E. 18th St. Doors open at 8 p.m.

The band also is scheduled to perform Sunday, June 20 at Charley Young Event Park, 50 W. Dawes Ave. in Bixby, as part of the Bixby Summer Concert Series.

The Nerve roster includes Dace Arnold, lead vocals; Brien Brown, lead guitar; Stephen Rodolf, rhythm guitar; Sean Smith, drums; and Kirk VanValkenburgh, bass.

The debut album, which features 11 original songs and a cover of Gerry Rafferty's "Baker Street," was recorded, engineered and mixed by Brett Baldwin at Tulsa’s Teegarden Studios.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Spice Girls are about to drop new music

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Festivals coincide this weekend in Grove
Music

Festivals coincide this weekend in Grove

  • Updated

Musical entertainment, food and boat races will be part of the American Heritage Music Festival, founded by Jana Jae, and the Toes in the Grand Summer Kickoff Festival at Grand Lake.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News