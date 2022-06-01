 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Melvins, Big Head Todd & The Monsters set Cain's Ballroom shows

  Updated
  • 0

Cain’s Ballroom announced October shows featuring the Melvins and Big Head Todd & The Monsters.

Big Head Todd & The Monsters will perform Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The Melvins will perform Friday, Oct. 21 with support from We Are The Asteroid.

Tickets for both shows go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 3. Tickets for Big Head Todd & The Monsters start at $30, plus fees. Tickets for the Melvins start at $22, plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased at the Cain’s box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 1-800-514-3849.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

