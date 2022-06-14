The Great Divide coming to Cain's Ballroom

The Great Divide, pioneers of the Red Dirt music movement, will return to Cain’s Ballroom for a Friday, Oct. 14 show with the Reeves Brothers.

Tickets start at $20, plus fees, and go on sale on this 10 a.m. Friday, June 17 at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

The Great Divide brought its brand of Red Dirt to a national audience by inking a deal with Atlantic Records. A 1994 major label debut “Break in the Storm” garnered the band a foothold in a predominately mainstream market. The first single release (“Pour Me A Vacation”) and music video resulted in mainstream success on radio and on CMT. A second major label release (“Revolutions”) continued to push the envelope and debuted on the Billboard Country Chart at No. 73.

In 2000, The Great Divide signed with Broken Bow Records and released “Afterglow: The Will Rogers Sessions.” The band had evolved into one of the biggest-drawing acts in Midwest. The band released “Remain” independently in 2002.

The Great Divide is set to record its first full-length new album in 17 years with longtime producer/collaborator Lloyd Maines soon.

