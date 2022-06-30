 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Front Bottoms coming to Cain's Ballroom

Front Bottoms

Brian Sella of The Front Bottoms performs at Lollapalooza 2016 in Chicago. The Front Bottoms announced an upcoming show at Cain's Ballroom. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

 Jimmie Tramel

The Front Bottoms will perform Friday, Sept. 23 at Cain’s Ballroom and will be joined by Mobley and special guests.

Tickets are on sale at the box office, online cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

Tickets are $25, plus fees.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

