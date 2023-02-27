Alternative rock band, The Flaming Lips, will be bringing their "Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots" Tour to the Tulsa Theater on June 17.

The Oklahoma City natives will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Gold certified album the tour is named after, a news release states.

Since forming in 1983, the band has acquired three Grammy awards, a Tony nomination and have released 23 studio recordings, 16 singles, 11 compilations and 11 EPs, the release continues.

Most recently the band released an album dedicated to Nick Cave cover songs, the release adds.

"The Flaming Lips remain in a creative apex that has no bounds. To that end, they have become an American treasure and created a genre all to themselves," the release says.

For the 20th anniversary, the band released a six CD box set and they will also be releasing the EPs "Fight Test" and "Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell" on vinyl on Friday, March 3, the release states.

Tickets for the show will go on sale the same day at 10 a.m. starting at $39.50 at the Tulsa Theater box office or online, the release states. The concert will begin at 8:30 p.m.