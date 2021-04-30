The Flaming Lips' 'space bubble' concerts explored on 'CBS Sunday Morning'

The Flaming Lips turned resourceful during the COVID-19 pandemic and began performing “space bubble” concerts in Oklahoma City with attendees inside inflatable bubbles.

“CBS Sunday Morning” correspondent Luke Burbank takes viewers inside the production of the Oklahoma-based music group’s first pandemic space bubble concert as part of an interview with the band that will be broadcast 8 a.m., Sunday May 2 on KOTV channel 6.

To fill time during the pandemic and to promote the band’s latest album, “American Head,” band leader Wayne Coyne came up with the concept of staging a concert at a time when most events were discouraged due to COVID-19. A news release from CBS said Coyne agonized over every detail, including signs that fans would hold indicating if they were too hot or had to go to the bathroom. The logistics were intense.

Burbank visited with Coyne in Oklahoma City. They talked about the space bubble show, the band’s career and dealing with life moments in song. Coyne told Burbank this: “If I’m not doing something, you know, I kinda go crazy.”