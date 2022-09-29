The Flaming Lips releasing boxed set to celebrate 20th anniversary of landmark album

The Oklahoma City-born music group The Flaming Lips are celebrating the 20th-anniversary of their classic 2002 album “Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots” with the announcement of an expansive box set that also includes B-sides, demos, remixes, radio sessions, two concerts and other assorted rarities from the era.

The CD set includes over 50 tracks never released and dozens of rare tracks. The LP box set has 40 tracks never released on vinyl and over 30 previously unreleased tracks. “Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition” will be available, via Warner Records, on all streaming services and as a six-CD box set (featuring 100 tracks) on Nov. 25.

A five-LP package featuring 56 tracks will land on April 14, 2023. It will be released later than the CD box set due to the long vinyl production timeline. Additionally, there will be a limited edition D2C exclusive edition of the 20th Anniversary Deluxe five-LP Vinyl box set pressed on baby pink vinyl that also will be released April 14.

Over the course of 2023, all the material released in the six-CD box set also will make its way to vinyl. The two live albums included in the set and the 25-minute demo “Psychedelic Hypnotist Daydream” will be available as separate vinyl releases. Additionally, the “Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell” and “Fight Test” EPs will be released on vinyl for the first time in Spring 2023.

You can pre-order/pre-save the six-CD and five-LP box sets by going to flaminglips.com and navigating to the “merch” tab.

Released in July 2002, “Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots” remains the commercial high-water mark in The Flaming Lips’ four-decade journey, giving the Grammy winners their first RIAA-certified gold record.

