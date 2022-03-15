 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Dead South headed to Cain's Ballroom

Cain's Ballroom

The Dead South will perform at Cain's Ballroom. Tulsa World file

 Cory Young

The Dead South will perform Aug. 6 at Cain’s Ballroom and will be joined by Tejon Street Corner Thieves.

Tickets start at $32, plus fees. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 18. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

