The Call concert at Maggie's Music Box postponed
  • Updated
The Call

Author Knoel C. Honn (left) and Scott Musick, drummer for The Call, pose at Maggie’s Music Box in Jenks. Honn wrote a book about The Call and championed the band for induction in the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. The Call was scheduled to perform Friday, Oct. 1 at Maggie's Music Box, but the show was postponed due to weather concerns.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

The Call, a band chosen recently for induction in the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, was scheduled to perform Friday, Oct. 1 at Maggie's Music Box in Jenks, but the show has been postponed to a later date due to weather.

Maggie's Music Box announced on social media that all purchased tickets will be honored at a new date.

