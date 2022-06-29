The Brothers Moore among performers at Hunt Club block party

The Hunt Club’s 13th anniversary block party on Friday, July 1 will feature special edition tapings for the season four finale of Tulsa Little Jam, a non-profit bringing national exposure to the Tulsa music scene while giving back to school music programs in the Tulsa community. The Brothers Moore will headline the music roster for the event.

Cameron Street in front of The Hunt Club, 224 N. Main Street, will be shut down to make room for an outdoor stage with live music, drinks, food and local vendors. A news advisory for the event said it’s perfect for those out at First Friday to follow up an evening of the arts with music and dancing.

Drinks and Food by MASA and The Meat & Cheese Show start at 5 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m. with Rattlesnake Diner and the special taping of Tulsa Little Jam. American Shadows will follow at 8:30 p.m and The Brothers Moore will take the stage at 10 p.m. for the headlining set.

