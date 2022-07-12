'The Boss' is back: Bruce Springsteen returns to BOK Center in February

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will return to the BOK Center Feb. 21, 2023.

It will be the first time Springsteen has performed at the arena since 2009.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20. Prices range from $63.50-$403.50 (additional fees may apply).

Springsteen and the E Street Band will be performing at 31 venues across the country. Their 2020 release, “Letter to You,” marked the first time Springsteen and the band had recorded live together in decades.

Tulsa’s Woody Guthrie Center currently has the exhibit “Bruce Springsteen Live” on display, featuring memorabilia from decades of touring that show how Springsteen became on of rock music’s greatest live acts.

The tour will be using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform for tickets sold via Ticketmaster. All registrants who are verified will be equally eligible to receive a unique access code for the Verified Fan on-sale. Registering does not guarantee you will receive a code, or have the ability to purchase tickets.

Register as a Ticketmaster Verified Fan now through 10:59 p.m. Sunday, July 17 at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/springsteen.

The E Street Band’s members are: Roy Bittan—piano, synthesizer; Nils Lofgren—guitar, vocals; Patti Scialfa—guitar, vocals; Garry Tallent—bass guitar; Stevie Van Zandt—guitar, vocals; and Max Weinberg—drums; with Soozie Tyrell—violin, guitar, vocals; Jake Clemons—saxophone; and Charlie Giordano—keyboards.

<&rule>

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Flying saucers to space bubbles(tncms-asset)f2cc23a5-6fdb-5a76-9d85-f4378f7e604b[1](/tncms-asset)

</&hrdp2>