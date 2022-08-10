 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The 42nd Bluegrass & Chili Festival set for September

Bluegrass & Chili Festival

The 42nd Bluegrass & Chili Festival is set for Sept. 9 and 10 in downtown Wagoner.

 Tulsa World file

The 42nd Bluegrass & Chili Festival is set for Sept. 9 and 10 in downtown Wagoner.

The weekend festivities will include three stages of free concerts by national and regional artists performing a variety of music including country, gospel, bluegrass and classic rock and rhythm & blues.

Other entertainment highlights include the "Junior Showcase," designed to give talented youth 21 and under stage exposure and experience in a non-competitive showcase.

The festival includes other family activities, including the Festival Street Market, which will include crafts, services and business showcases. There will also be a Kiddie Korral, an open car show, an antique tractor show, inflatables and food favorites.

The Mid-America Regional Chili Cook-off is Saturday, Sept. 10. The International Chili Society Division winning cook in the traditional red division will represent the Festival in the World Cook-off in 2023 that boasts a $25,000 first prize. The Homestyle Division winner will also travel to the World Cook-off, where they will vie for a $20,000 first prize.

All the cooking teams will compete for awards and bragging rights. Teams will vie for awards for best of show, the coveted ham-manship, open salsa honors and bragging rights for an entire year. Festival attendees can also sample the award-winning chili with an official taster kit.

For additional information and contest applications, email bluegrasschilifest@gmail.com.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

