Thanks A Lot: Billy Parker shares his adventures in autobiography

Billy Parker had to be convinced his life story was book-worthy.

Hey, hoss (“hoss” is an oft-used Parker word). When a quote from Dolly Parton appears on the back of your book, it’s a decent hint that you’ve taken part in adventures that readers might enjoy.

Parton contributed this statement for Parker’s book and the statement was excerpted for use on the back cover: “Billy Parker will always be one of the greats ... whether in person, on radio or stage. Billy is one of the great unsung heroes. Well, we do sing his praises, but we don’t sing them as loud or as often as we should. I’m proud that he has this autobiography to really show who he was and is. With respect, Dolly.”

Brett Bingham and John Wooley, who collaborated on a 2020 book about the history of Cain’s Ballroom, tag-teamed again, this time to persuade Parker that the three of them should partner on his autobiography.

“Brett and I worked on him for a while before he finally capitulated,” Wooley said. “And one of the statements we heard from him many times, with slight variations, was, ‘Well, you know, I’ve never been a big fan of me.’ If that’s not a Billy Parker statement, I don’t know what is.”