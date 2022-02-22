Tesla sets Hard Rock show

Tesla is returning to Tulsa for a June 29 performance at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Feb. 25. Tickets are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. Also, the Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Tesla debuted in 1986 with the platinum album “Mechanical Resonance,” which included the hits “Modern Cowboy” and “Little Suzi.” The band’s next album, “The Great Radio Controversy,” featured “Heaven’s Trail (No Way Out)” and “Love Song.”

In 1990, Tesla released “Five Man Acoustical Jam,” a loose, informal collection of biggest hits along with covers of songs from the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and others. The project inspired other major bands to perform similar acoustic storytelling shows.

For more information on Tesla, visit teslatheband.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.