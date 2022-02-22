 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tesla sets Hard Rock show
Tesla sets Hard Rock show

  • Updated
Tesla

Jeff Keith and Frank Hannon of Tesla perform during a past festival in Maryland. Tesla is coming to Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

 Jimmie Tramel

Tesla is returning to Tulsa for a June 29 performance at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Feb. 25. Tickets are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. Also, the Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Tesla debuted in 1986 with the platinum album “Mechanical Resonance,” which included the hits “Modern Cowboy” and “Little Suzi.” The band’s next album, “The Great Radio Controversy,” featured “Heaven’s Trail (No Way Out)” and “Love Song.”

In 1990, Tesla released “Five Man Acoustical Jam,” a loose, informal collection of biggest hits along with covers of songs from the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and others. The project inspired other major bands to perform similar acoustic storytelling shows.

For more information on Tesla, visit teslatheband.com.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

