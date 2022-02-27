Ten Tenors prove that 'Love Is in the Air'

The Ten Tenors’ most recent recording might never have happened if one of their number had not decided to get married.

“Paul Gelsumini, who had been with the group since 2011, wanted the song ‘Perfect’ by Ed Sheeran to be sung during the husband-and-wife dance,” said fellow tenor Michael Edwards. “And he asked if the rest of us would sing it at his wedding.

“And I guess that was what really started the whole thing,” Edwards said. “We started talking about songs that people use for that first dance, or the walk down the aisle, and thought that would make a great project.”

That idea became “Love Is in the Air,” which the Ten Tenors released in late 2019. The group had planned a major international tour to promote the album, including a trip to the United States in early 2020.

“We ended up cutting the tour short in February of 2020, when things were beginning to get bad,” Edwards said. “We’ve done some touring around Australia, but this is our first time to come to the States in two years.”

The Ten Tenors’ “Love Is in the Air” tour comes to Tulsa for one performance, Tuesday, March 1, at the Tulsa PAC.