Teen country artist Alex Miller looks forward to Tulsa Time at Tulsa State Fair

Alex Miller said this about his first trip to Tulsa: “I’m going to be like Don Williams. I’m going to be living on Tulsa time.”

“Living on Tulsa Time” was a No. 1 single for Williams 44 years ago.

Miller is 19. Why is he referencing a song that played on radio stations before he was born? Because he loves the classics.

Miller Time (that’s the title of Miller’s debut album) and Tulsa Time will intersect when he performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Tulsa State Fair. Miller is on a bill alongside Aaron Watson on the next-to-last day of the fair.

Some folks will lay eyes on Miller for the first time when he walks onto the Oklahoma Stage, but he introduced himself to a global audience during season 19 of “American Idol” last year. Miller played an original song during his audition. Luke Bryan, one of the show’s three judges, was so smitten that he got out of his chair and joined Miller for a cover of Merle Haggard’s “Big City.”

Haggard, of course, is another classic country artist. Why does Miller dig the classics? He said it’s the music that speaks to him.

“Whatever music you like, you shouldn’t be ashamed to listen to it, and I’m not ashamed to listen to what I like,” he said.

“I feel like if you are out there listening to any kind of music, if it just speaks to you and makes you feel something and makes you want to listen to it again, then it’s your type of music. But I don’t think that you ought to listen to one genre. I do like the classics, but I like all kinds of other stuff. I listen to classic rock and jazz and all kinds of different stuff.”

Got an example of a music artist you listen to that might be surprising to people?

“Me and my band, we like KISS, so we listen to KISS quite a bit,” Miller said. “I don’t think people would expect a traditional country singer to listen to KISS, but they have some really cool stuff they do in their music, and I just enjoy it.”

Favorite classic country artist?

“That’s so hard for me to pick because I do enjoy everybody,” he said. “I think everybody brings something to the table. As far as people who influenced me, I grew up listening to a lot of Hank Williams Sr. That’s kind of what got me into the music, so that’s who I would probably say has been my biggest influence and probably who I am still the biggest fan of, but, truthfully, I like everybody. Haggard has been one of my favorites. (George) Jones is one of my favorites. I just love them all. I really do.”

The first single (“Don’t Let the Barn Door Hit Ya”) on Miller’s album has a Western swing vibe. Miller said Bob Wills is a favorite of his 14-year-old brother. Maybe a pop-in trip to Cain’s Ballroom, former home of Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys, will be on Miller’s to-do list.

Miller is familiar with barn doors. He grew up on a cattle farm in Lancaster, Kentucky. FFA is in his DNA. He said he can still can give you the first paragraph of the creed. Maybe he’ll check out the livestock while at the fair.

“I literally went from feeding cows one day to singing and playing and opening for Aaron Watson at the Tulsa State Fair,” he said.

When an unknown artist earns a platform for widespread exposure, as Miller did on “American Idol,” it’s important to strike while the iron is hot and capitalize.

“That’s exactly what you’ve got to do,” he said. “I went from having 500 friends on Instagram to like, 10,000 or 12,000 overnight, so I had to learn how to do things a lot differently. That was a big change for me. It is strategic. You’ve got to know when to post things. ‘Idol’ has helped a lot, but something that grew after ‘Idol’ was my TikTok. I didn’t even have a TikTok when I was on ‘Idol,’ and so I grew my TikTok not from ‘Idol’ but just myself.”

Miller is 6-foot-6, but his personality is bigger. He oozed comfy during his “American Idol” audition, prompting Bryan to say, “I’m taking this boy home with me.”

“I started singing whenever I was 3 years old and started playing guitar at 6, so I’ve been singing and playing pretty much all my life at this point,” Miller said. “Whenever I walked into that audition room, I just did what I had been doing for, at that point, 15 years.”

Since “American Idol,” Miller has taken the stage at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, opened for “name” artists (Hank Williams Jr., Josh Turner, Lee Brice, Rhonda Vincent, Shenandoah) and secured a deal with Billy Jam Records. He said this about the title of his first album: “Being Alex Miller, I didn’t know what else to name it, so I named it ‘Miller Time.’ And being only 19, I don’t know much about the actual Miller time, so I like to say it’s the non-alcoholic version.”

Miller is pleased with how his music adventures are progressing. He said he learns something new every day “but, at 19, I never thought in a million years I would be doing this. I’ve got to be one of the luckier people on the planet.”

Miller is at the dawn of his career. He was asked whose career he would like to have when he reaches the finish line.

“I don’t know if there is one specific career,” he said. “I would like to take the Haggard approach, I think. He sang for years and years and years and always put new material out. I think everybody’s career has its own path, but if I could have something close to what Haggard did, I would be very satisfied.”

But, if you take the Haggard path, don’t you have to go to jail?

“Yes, but that would be a great life experience, I guess, wouldn’t it?”