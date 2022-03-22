Teddy Jack, son of Leon Russell, celebrating father's life with Tulsa show

Just look at those eyes and you know: Teddy Jack is the son of Leon Russell.

Teddy Jack, asked if he gets a lot of “you look like your dad” comments, said this: “Oh yeah. It’s amazing. I was in the recording studio the other other day and I saw (Tulsa-born drummer) Jim Keltner and I walked up to him and he freaked out. I hadn’t seen him in 20, 25 years. And he said, ‘wow, you look just like your dad did the day I met him.’ And it totally freaked him out. It was so funny.”

Teddy Jack followed his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame father into the family business and will perform Friday, April 1 at The Venue Shrine. The gig will follow, by one week, the launch of the online site teddyjackmusic.com.

Teddy Jack scheduled the show to celebrate what would have been a milestone birthday for his father.

Russell was born April 2, 1942 and died in 2016. LeonLifers (his “super fans”) are headed to Tulsa for weekend events planned in conjunction with what would have been Russell’s 80th birthday, including a Sunday, April 3 concert at his alma mater, Will Rogers High School.

“There’s about 10 or 15 things going on that weekend, but I just felt like I should play,” Teddy Jack said, indicating during a phone interview that he is looking forward to seeing everyone. “This is a family reunion more than anything.”

Speaking of family, Teddy Jack’s godfather is Tulsa actor Gary Busey.

Teddy Jack was named after a character (Teddy Jack Eddy) brought to life by Busey on a late-night Tulsa television program (“Dr. Mazeppa Pompazoidi’s Uncanny Film Festival and Camp Meeting”) in the 1970s. Teddy Jack said he has seen video of Busey (with Gailard Sartain and Jim Millaway, alias Sherman Oaks) on “Mazeppa.”

Teddy Jack shared stories about Busey and others — Willie Nelson, Clint Eastwood, Bill Monroe — in the entertainment world, but, first, here’s a question: Is music hereditary?

“Well, that’s a good question,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s hereditary as far as it’s in your spirit or because I was around it every day. Is it hereditary or is it environment or is it both? I’ve been going to arena concerts since I was a year old. I mean, if you take a kid that doesn’t have musical parents and put him in that environment every day of his life, you gotta be able to take a little bit from that, you know?”

Best guess: Because Teddy Jack attended arena shows as a baby, his fate was sealed.

“Basically I didn’t really have a choice,” he said. “After my parents divorced, I lived with my mom (Mary McCreary) and I wasn’t really around my dad for about a six- or seven-year span. Then, when I was 17, when I graduated high school, I moved to Nashville. And the first day I walked in the studio, he’s like, ‘okay, you’re going to be a producer and engineer, and you’re going to learn how to do this and that’s the end of it.’ I didn’t have a choice. He just said ‘you have to know how to do this.’ I’m 17, so I’m like, cool.”

Actually, Teddy Jack sort of had a choice. Dad said he would pay for Teddy Jack to go to Pepperdine and become a lawyer — or you can go on the road with me.

“In retrospect, I probably should have become a lawyer,” Teddy Jack said, laughing.

Teddy Jack spent 10 years with his father in Nashville, playing in his band and serving as a recording engineer and producer. “I probably made 400 or 500 songs with him.”

Cool story from that time period: Teddy Jack was 18 when his father said “I want you to meet someone.” They headed to the Long Hollow Jamboree in Tennessee “and we go into this room and there’s probably 300 or 400 people in there and everybody’s eating. It looked like a church service to me. And so I’m sitting there and then all of a sudden, he goes, ‘Hey, I want you to my friend. This is Bill.’ I turned around and Bill Monroe was standing there.”

Monroe grabbed Teddy Jack, pulled him close and said, “You’re a picker, aren’t you? I can tell guitar players, man.” Positive vibes from the father of bluegrass? Priceless.

“That was one of the most incredible experiences of my life,” Teddy Jack said. “Now, at the time, I didn’t understand the weight of even who Bill was. Within the next year, after I met him, I got all of his stuff and went, oh my god. The guy that invented bluegrass. Then it dawned on me, the weight of that meeting, you know?”

Willie Nelson and Teddy Jack’s father go way back. If you stand next to Nelson for a day, you’ll meet celebrity after celebrity just because of who he attracts, according to Teddy Jack. For instance, Clint Eastwood once joined Russell, Teddy Jack and Nelson on the country singer’s tour bus. When fans got a green light to seek autographs, a female fan was so thrilled to meet Nelson that she nudged Eastwood aside in clearing a path.

“She didn’t even notice him,” Teddy Jack said. “That shows me how famous Willie is.”

Maybe Teddy Jack has a thousand stories about memorable encounters.

“Yeah, man, I do, because my dad took me everywhere,” he said. “For a 10-year span of my life. I was standing next to my dad every single day everywhere he went. He insisted on it, you know?”

Teddy Jack loved working with his father and being his drummer, but he left Nashville to try to get his own career jump-started in Los Angeles. The Tulsa show will be sort of a homecoming because, though Teddy Jack attended high school in Palos Verdes, California, he lived in the Tulsa area off and on throughout his childhood.

“Tulsa has always been a great place,” he said. “It’s kind of like it’s almost my vacation town. When I want to decompress and de-stress, I come to Oklahoma.”

Another reason Teddy Jack is looking forward to the Tulsa show is because he’s ready to play music, period. He said he has been on the couch for two years, thanks to the pandemic.

Hibernation was productive. Teddy Jack said he got three records done and is releasing a seven-song EP when he performs at the Venue Shrine.

Three albums? “I mean, the songs had been written. I’ve got 200 masters on my hard drives of stuff I’ve been working on. But I really had to be confident with the music I’m releasing and really work on it and really have it be what I wanted it to be. I finally got to that place to where I’m really proud of it and, once I got to that place, I promised myself I would put it out out.”

Teddy Jack said he will play some of his father’s songs in Tulsa, but will mostly perform his own music. “And I’m also playing a lot of music of people from Tulsa. It’s kind of celebrating all the Tulsa musicians, too.”

Asked about music career goals, Teddy Jack said he wants to make music that makes people feel good — and that’s it.

“That’s all I want to do, because that’s what music did for me as a kid. It made me feel better, you know? And so if I can do that for someone, that’s it, man. I don’t have any other tasks on earth.”

Following up on that topic, Teddy Jack said music saved him. He said certain albums helped him and, without those albums, he doesn’t know if he would be alive now. Asked to elaborate, he said, “Well, everybody has a suitcase filled with crap, and no one’s is heavier than another person’s. So, throughout life, there are typically moments where records, songs, music or films come into your life and it makes you want to keep going.”

Any song in particular?

“Oh man, it could be a multitude of things. I mean, I listen to metal, I’m a metalhead. I listen to reggae. I was into Dylan. I love all kinds of rock. I mean, ‘64 to ‘74, every record that came out from ‘64 to ‘74, that’s where I live. Before ‘64 is cool, but it’s just not as cool. After ‘74, it kind of lost me, but ‘64 to ‘74, that 10 years is the soundtrack of my life.

Musical influences?

“Oh my God. Just say a name of any musician. I’m influenced by it all, but if you want me to go down a list — Bob Marley, Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin, Bad Company. Metallica was a huge influence on my guitar playing. I listen to everything. Peter Tosh. The Dead. I love John Mayer. I love Sheryl Crow. I love George Jones. I love Waylon Jennings. I love Merle Haggard. It goes on and on. It’s everyone, really.”

A multi-instrumentalist, Teddy Jack played everything on a two-song musical project with Busey in 2018 and they have collaborated on four songs since.

Russell “apologized profusely every day” for selecting Busey as Teddy Jack’s godfather, according to Teddy Jack. Want to change your name? Go ahead, Russell said. Nah. All good.

“I love Gary,” Teddy Jack said. “He’s a beautiful brother. You know, he had a traumatic brain injury. But the guy is amazing. He’s almost 80. He still drives around, still drinks whiskey, still smokes cigars. He’s an incredible human and, as out there as he is, I love him dearly.”

Was Russell joking when he apologized to Teddy Jack for making Busey his godfather?

“Well, I’ll you why: Because Ringo Starr asked if he could be my godfather and he said he had already told Gary. He told Ringo ‘no’ and I have never forgiven him for that.”

Russell, named by Billboard as the world’s top touring artist in 1973, performed with Starr and another Beatles alum, George Harrison, at the historic concert for Bangladesh in 1971. Russell bought a Tulsa church in 1972 and transformed it into Church Studio, a recording studio and workshop that attracted musicians from all over the world. A 6-foot bronze statue of Russell stands outside Church Studio, which was restored and reopened by owner Teresa Knox.

“Somebody had to do it,” Teddy Jack said. “I got offered that place for 200 grand a couple years ago and I didn’t have it. I’m so thankful that she did it.”

Teddy Jack also is appreciative that people are coming to Tulsa for events connected to his father’s 80th birthday. He said it’s a little weird when you are a kid and people come up to you and say they love your father.

“And then you get older and you’re like, wow, this is really cool that there’s someone in my family that this many people adore” he said. “And his music touches so many people, you know? So I think it’s great.”

