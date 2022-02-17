Tech N9ne sets Cain's Ballroom tour stop

Tech N9ne is making Cain’s Ballroom a stop on his ASIN9NE Tour 2022.
A Thursday, June 9 performance will include guests Joey Cool, X Raided and !MayDay!.
Tickets start at $35, plus fees. They are on sale at the Cain’s Ballroom box office and can also be purchased by going online to cainsballroom.com or calling 800-514-3849.
Tulsa World Scene: 20th anniversary of Circle Cinema; Vintage Tulsa Show and Golden Girls binge watching
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today