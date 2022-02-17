 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tech N9ne sets Cain's Ballroom tour stop
0 Comments

Tech N9ne sets Cain's Ballroom tour stop

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tech N9ne

Tech N9ne, shown during a past performance at Bunbury Music Festival in Cincinnati, is coming to Cain's Ballroom. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

 Jimmie Tramel

Tech N9ne is making Cain’s Ballroom a stop on his ASIN9NE Tour 2022.

A Thursday, June 9 performance will include guests Joey Cool, X Raided and !MayDay!.

Tickets start at $35, plus fees. They are on sale at the Cain’s Ballroom box office and can also be purchased by going online to cainsballroom.com or calling 800-514-3849.

Tulsa World Scene: 20th anniversary of Circle Cinema; Vintage Tulsa Show and Golden Girls binge watching

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trey Songz denies rape allegation amid $20 million lawsuit

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert