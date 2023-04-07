Want to know what love is? Great. Foreigner will try to help, with an assist from Talk of Tulsa Show Chorus.

Foreigner, a classic rock band founded in 1976, is on a farewell tour and will perform a sold-out show Thursday, April 13, at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Among Foreigner’s 16 top-40 singles is “I Want to Know What Love Is,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February of 1985. New Jersey Mass Choir provided backing vocals when the track was recorded and appeared in a music video for the song.

Foreigner enlists the help of local vocal groups when performing “I Want to Know What Love Is” at tour stops. Talk of Tulsa Show Chorus was selected to join Foreigner on stage at the Hard Rock show.

“We’re elated about it,” Claudia Meiling of Talk of Tulsa Show Chorus said. “It’s a real feather in our cap, we think.”

No stranger to feathers in the cap, Talk of Tulsa Show Chorus won a six-state regional championship for the fifth time when competing March 18 at the Eisemann Performance Center in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas. The accomplishment qualified the 54-member women’s a capella chorus to take part in the 2024 Sweet Adelines International competition in Kansas City. Talk of Tulsa Show Chorus placed 12th at the competition in 2017.

“We are pretty polished, and we work hard,” Meiling said. “Our motto is ‘let your performance do the talking,’ so that’s what we are focused on.”

Talk of Tulsa Show Chorus has been practicing “I Want to Know What Love Is.” The Hard Rock opportunity will mark the chorus’ first time to be on stage with a professional music artist.

“We are all volunteers,” Meiling said. “We do this for the love of it. This is just another experience that we are really happy to give our members and the audience that’s there.”

The chorus is staging April 15 auditions for new members, so the timing of the Foreigner team-up is ideal for getting the word out about the auditions.

“But there is always a good time for singing, as far as we are concerned,” Meiling said. “We feel very honored and fortunate that we have this opportunity, and we hope the audience enjoys our little portion of their concert.”

For information about the audition, go to talkoftulsa.org/auditions.