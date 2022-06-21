 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taj Mahal performing at Church Studio

  • Updated
Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal, photographed during the 2014 Lock'n Festival in Arrington, Virginia, will perform at Church Studio. John Davisson/Invision/AP

 John Davisson

Three-time Grammy winner Taj Mahal is the most recent artist to be announced in Church Studio’s Legacy Artist Concert series.

Taj Mahal will perform Thursday, Aug. 25 at Church Studio. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show. Tickets are limited to 100 guests.

For tickets and information, go to thechurchstudio.com.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

