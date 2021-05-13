 Skip to main content
Sylvan Esso, Steel Panther coming to Cain's Ballroom
Sylvan Esso, Steel Panther coming to Cain's Ballroom

Steel Panther

Steel Panther is making a tour stop at Cain's Ballroom. Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

 Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 14 for two upcoming shows announced by Cain’s Ballroom.

Steel Panther is bringing its Heavy Metal Rules Tour to Tulsa for two limited capacity shows June 23. Tickets start at $33.

Sylvan Esso is returning to Cain’s Ballroom on its Shaking Out the Numb Fall Tour for a Sept. 16 show with special guest Samia. Tickets start at $36.

For tickets and information, go to cainsballroom.com.

