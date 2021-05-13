Sylvan Esso, Steel Panther coming to Cain's Ballroom

Steel Panther is making a tour stop at Cain's Ballroom. Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 14 for two upcoming shows announced by Cain’s Ballroom.
Steel Panther is bringing its Heavy Metal Rules Tour to Tulsa for two limited capacity shows June 23. Tickets start at $33.
Sylvan Esso is returning to Cain’s Ballroom on its Shaking Out the Numb Fall Tour for a Sept. 16 show with special guest Samia. Tickets start at $36.
For tickets and information, go to
cainsballroom.com.
New dishes at In The Raw VU. STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World
Photos: Filming of "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Fairfax in Osage County
Fairfax Filming
Director Martin Scorsese(center) works on set as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Director Martin Scorsese works on set as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" begins.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Director Martin Scorsese(center) works on set as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
An antique car is backed into place down a dirt road as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actor Robert De Niro films a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Robert De Niro on the set as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
An actor stands on a dirt covered road as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors stand on the set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors on the set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
A man sits on a porch across the street as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Robert De Niro on the set as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors stand on the set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
An actor squats on a dirt covered road as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Security personnel spot photographers and spectators as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Director Martin Scorsese works on set as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Robert De Niro is seen on the set as filming of the movie based on the book “Killers of the Flower Moon” takes place Monday in Fairfax.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon," s story set in early 20th century Osage County.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Fairfax.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on Monday in Fairfax.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
