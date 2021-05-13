Sylvan Esso, Steel Panther coming to Cain's Ballroom

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 14 for two upcoming shows announced by Cain’s Ballroom.

Steel Panther is bringing its Heavy Metal Rules Tour to Tulsa for two limited capacity shows June 23. Tickets start at $33.

Sylvan Esso is returning to Cain’s Ballroom on its Shaking Out the Numb Fall Tour for a Sept. 16 show with special guest Samia. Tickets start at $36.

For tickets and information, go to cainsballroom.com.

